Bailey Brown is the HSPC calendar girl

Published 7:15 pm Friday, September 16, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Contributed Photo Bailey Brown, (above) loved by Charla and Bobby Brown of Troy, is the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet.

Bailey Brown, who is deeply loved by Charla and Bobby Brown of Troy, is the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet. Bailey Brown is a second-time winner of the HSPC’s prestigious annual Pet Photo Contest. Bailey Brown also won the title in 2020.

Bailey Brown is originally from the state of Georgia, but it didn’t take long for the pretty Long-Haired English Cream Miniature Dachshund to give her heart and all her love to Charla and Bobby Brown.

“Bailey Brown loves me but, from the beginning, her heart went to her ‘daddy,’” Charla said. “We both love her, really love her.”

Bailey Brown is pretty in pink and she is tickled pink to ride the sandy, country roads in and around Pike County.

“Bailey Brown is a tomboy in many ways,” Charla said. “She likes to run play with the grandkids and with her friends in the neighborhood. She just likes to have fun and she is treat motivated.”

The Browns are proud of Bailey Brown, when she is prissy pink and when she a little sandy for the ride.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, congratulated Bailey Brown, HSPC 2023 Calendar Cover Pet.

“She is precious,” Brockmann said. “Every pet is special and adorable. Our 2023 PetPhoto Contest had great entries and outstanding community support. Bailey Brown raised an amazing 990 dollars for the Humane Society of Pike County. As in years before, the contest will support the HSPC’s spay/neuter clinic in its efforts to reduced the number of unwanted and, too often. abused animals in Pike County.

Bailey Brown’s Pet Photo Calendar Court will be the 13 Pet Photo pets that received the next highest votes. They are the Pets of the Month.  The 52 pets that received the next highest votes will be featured weekly. All entries will be pictured in the calendar. The 2023 calendars will be available for Christmas 2022.

