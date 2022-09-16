Area volleyball: Pike County tops Pike Liberal Arts

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs hosted the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots in a county volleyball match on Thursday with the Lady Dawgs coming out on top.

Pike County and Pike Lib battled it out in five sets before the Lady Bulldogs managed to take the win by a score of 3-2. The Lady Pats dominated the first set 25-8 and also took the second set 25-15 and looked to be on their way to a sweep before Pike County came alive. The Lady Bulldogs won the final three consecutive sets 25-21, 25-18 and 15-13 to win the match.

Mikalah Griffin led Pike County in the win with 11 kills, seven digs and five aces, while Urriya Berry attacked with nine kills, 11 digs and five aces. Takeyah Smith added three kills, ace aces and 21 assists. Nattalye Hughes chipped in with four aces, three kills and four blocks, while Lillian Marsh totaled four aces, six digs and 17 assists. Carlisha Jackson also netted six aces and four digs in the win.

The junior varsity Lady Bulldogs also picked up a win over PLAS, taking both sets 25-21 and 25-20. Hailey Griffin led the JV Lady Dawgs with seven aces, six kills, four blocks and 21 digs, while Sameeria Isaac had four aces and 12 digs. MacKenzie Gregory also earned six blocks, five kills and three assists along with Abbigail Griffin’s six aces, three kills and seven digs.

Pike County hosts Elba on Sept. 19, while Pike Lib hosts McKenzie on Sept. 20.

Also, the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans dropped a match with Brewbaker Tech, losing all three sets 25-10, 25-9 and 25-19. In the match, six Lady Trojans each earned one kill.

Charles Henderson hosts Greenville on Sept. 20.

Also, the Goshen Lady Eagles dropped a match to the Brantley Lady Bulldogs on Thursday. The match was shortened to a best-of-three match due to homecoming activities at Brantley. The Lady Bulldogs won in a sweep, taking both sets 25-15 and 25-18.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with four kills, two assist and five digs, while Emily Hussey earned 10 digs and one ace. Jaci Rushing also added six assists and Mikala Mallard chipped in with three kills and one block.