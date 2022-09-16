ACCESS Virtual Learning program receives accreditation through 2027

Troy University’s ACCESS Virtual Learning, an outreach program of the College of Education, has received accreditation through 2027.

ACCESS – Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators and Students Statewide – provides equal access to high-quality instruction and greater equity for all Alabama public high school students through the use of web-based and interactive videoconferencing courses taught by Alabama teachers. ACCESS is an agreement between school districts and the Alabama Department of Education to use the content of selected ACCESS courses without charge.

Troy’s ACCESS Virtual Learning program met the criteria for educational quality established by Cognia Global Commission and was accredited by the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement, the Northwest Accreditation Commission and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement.

Launched in 2004, the ACCESS program divides the state into three regions – North, Central and South – served by three Support Centers. The TROY Support Center serves all middle schools and high schools in the southern 27 counties of Alabama. In 2021, the Troy Support Center had 37,000 enrollments or 54 percent of the total ACCESS enrollments statewide.

“ACCESS is an important program that gives all students in Alabama opportunities to take courses no matter where they live,” said Casey Mack, Troy ACCESS Director. “With the state experiencing the hardship of teacher shortages, ACCESS can fill the gap and allow schools to keep students on cohort and working toward graduation. The staff at the Troy Support Center is honored to be able to make a difference in the lives of educators and students alike. Being awarded accreditation gives validation to the work being performed and places us among the leaders of virtual learning in the nation.”