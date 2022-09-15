Sun Belt taking part in Extra Yard for Teachers

The Sun Belt Conference is joining with the College Football Playoff (CFP) in recognizing teachers via the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative throughout the football season.

As a part of the initiative, each Sun Belt member school is receiving a $6,000 grant from the CFP Foundation to elevate the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers through the implementation of the program’s main focus areas: resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development.

Also, each member school will be honoring teachers at a designated Extra Yard for Teachers game. Troy’s will be honoring teachers at its Sept. 24 home game with Marshall, which will air nationally on the NFL Network. Additionally, Troy will be using its grant to provide school supplies to teachers throughout Pike County and recognizing local music educators.