PLAS terminates head football coach’s contract

Published 10:56 am Thursday, September 15, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

On Thursday, Sept. 15, Pike Liberal Arts School terminated the contract of head football coach and athletic director Travis Baxley for “breach of contract,” The Messenger learned.

Baxley has been the PLAS head coach since June after a brief one-week coaching stint from longtime coach Hugh Mountain. Baxley previously served the defensive coordinator for Pike Road during their 2021 States Championship run.

Assistant athletic director Charlie Scofield, who also serves as head basketball coach and assistant varsity football coach, has been named interim head football coach and athletic director, as well.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

