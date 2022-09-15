Pike County Road 3316 reopened

According to Pike County EMA, Pike County Road 3316 between Spring Hill and Brundidge – which has been closed since Aug. 22 is now reopened for vehicles weighing three tons or less.

The road had been closed for bridge repairs and will now be reopened for only vehicles weighing three tons or less, while the county waits for final inspection from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Anyone with questions should contact the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.