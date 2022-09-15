Henderson Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8

The long, lonesome sound of bluegrass music will be an invitation to pick at the Henderson Music Park in rural Pike County on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8.

Bluegrass music has been played in the usually sleepy Henderson community for more than 50 years in the fall and in the spring.

After the death of Rex Locklar, Mr. Bluegrass, in 2014, bluegrass music has continued to be played from time to time at the music park.

“But it’s time to get back playing like it used to be,” said Shelby Cargile, a longtime picker, who is dedicated to carrying on the bluegrass tradition in Henderson that started with Rex Locklar.

“There’s still a lot of interest in bluegrass music and it’s music that needs to be played,” Cargile said. “And, played in Henderson.”

Cargile said the Henderson Music Festival campground will be open and campers will begin arriving possibly as early as Thursday, October 6.

“Picking and singing will be heard as soon as the campers arrive and get their instruments out,” Cargile said. “Around 2 p.m. on Friday, things will really kick off and continue from early until late on Saturday.”

The pickers will come from all across the area and bands will be welcome.

The Ten Mile Branch band from the Enterprise area will be one of the featured bands.

“We want bands to come but we need to know in advance so we can get them scheduled,” Cargile said. “We’ll have good food for sale on the grounds so there will be no reason to leave.

There is no admission to the Henderson Bluegrass Festival. However, donations are appreciated.

“Everyone is invited to come pick, sing or just sit back and enjoy the music,” Cargile said. “And, it will be a good idea to bring folding chairs.”

The number to call to schedule a band for the Henderson Blue Grass Festival is 1-334-207-7524.