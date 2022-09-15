When there’s a bit of nip in the air, it’s crusin’ time.

So, turn your motors on and Cruise In to downtown Troy on Saturday morning between 10 a.m. and noon.

Leigh Anne Windham, Troy community development director, said, all owners of cars of distinction are invited to get up, crank up and cruise in for the City of Troy’s downtown Cruise In.

“Most of the vehicles at the Cruise In are antique and vintage cars,” Windham said. “But the Cruise In welcomes all car owners who take great pride in their cars and enjoy showing them and also seeing the other cars and talking with the owners and with other visitors to the Cruise In.”

Those who participate in the Cruise In will receive goody bags and be eligible for door prizes. The Cruise In vehicles will be parked inside the downtown square and tables will be available for those who attend.

Lenny Trawick, local singer, musician and songwriter, and several of his students will entertain during the Cruise In.

“The Cruise In is fun for the entire family,” Windham said. “The City of Troy invites everyone to the downtown square Saturday morning to enjoy the Cruise In and the fun and fellowship of an event like this.”