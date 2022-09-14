Troy Girl Scouts enjoy ‘Scout Day’

Troy Area Girl Scouts from Troop 9815 were able to participate in Troy University’s ‘Scout Day’ on September 10th for the football game versus Alabama A&M. This was a joint venture between region-wide Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) and Troy University. Isaac Peterson, representing the Ticket Office from Troy University, was able to visit with girls ahead of time to give them participation patches and prepare them for their day at the game.

“The atmosphere throughout the entire game day was dynamic and we’re grateful to be a part of Scouts Day”, said Lekeshia Hays, troop meeting leader and wife of new Troy University running backs coach, Brock Hays. Wearing her baby and pushing a large stroller, rallied the girls for photos on the field with other area Girl Scouts.

Dana Wilson, another troop volunteer, snapped photos of the girls in their game day shirts that were arranged for the troop by yet another volunteer, Camille Downing.

From the field, the Girl Scouts then participated in the Trojan walk, where players and coaches gave high fives and waves to all.

“This was a first game experience for several of our girls, mine included”, said troop meeting leader Andrea Pack. “We recently invited our girls to initiate big sister/little sister relationships, in which the girls take special care of each other, outside of their usual age-range of peers. At the Fun Zone and navigating the Tailgate Terrace as a group, I watched our older girls take on responsibilities with grace and good humor for their younger ‘sisters’. Sorority sisters in Kappa Delta, who have a long-standing history of serving with the Girl Scout organization, tracked us down to give the girls their best wishes for a fun game. Even with the rain, and some little ones tuckered out early, this was as good of an experience as we could have hoped for.

GSSA has worked with Troy University athletics and many other institutions in Southern Alabama to bring exposure to not only sporting events, including the Montgomery Biscuits, but also to archaeology at the University of Southern Alabama, to outdoor events such as Every Girl in a Park (through State Parks system), art experiences at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Art, and many more cultural events that support girls in becoming well-rounded and future leaders.

“The next six meetings the girls will be earning their Citizen Science journey badges by observing a problem and using the scientific method and teamwork to solve it,” Pack said.

As the only troop in Troy, Troop 9815 is also the smallest. However, the troop is looking forward to increasing their membership numbers. A recruiting meeting will be held Monday, October 3, at Patterson Hall in Room 101 at 6:00pm. Any girls who are interested in joining Girl Scouts, ages kindergarten through the 12th grade are welcome. “If you have any additional questions, please contact Andrea Pack!