Troy football to honor 1987 and 2007 championship teams

The Troy Trojans football team will host Southern Miss on Oct. 8 and will be celebrating Letterwinners Day during the game. The school will now also honor the 1987 Division II National Championship team and the 2007 Sun Belt Champions, as well.

All former football letterwinners are welcomed back to Troy’s campus on Oct. 8 and will receive complimentary tickets to the game and are also invited to an exclusive pregrame tailgate party at Tailgate Terrace. All football letterwinners will also be invited onto the field to be recognized during the game. Returning letterwinners can receive up to four tickets to the game.

The Trojans will also be wearing special throwback Troy State helmets in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of Troy’s 1987 Division II National Championship. The 1987 team, under head coach Rick Rhoades, won 12 straight games including a 31-17 win over Portland State in the Division II National Championship.

The 2007 Trojan team also defeated the Big XII’s Oklahoma State and won a second consecutive Sun Belt Championship under legendary coach Larry Blakeney.

Fans who purchased 2022 season tickets before the priority deadline will also be able to pick up their 1987 commemorative mini helmet from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the game. They will also be available for pickup beginning Monday, Sept. 19, at the ticket office during business hours.

Letterwinners that wish to take part should RSV with Ryan Kay at akay@troy.edu or by phone at (334) 670-3481. Members of the 1987 team are asked to RSVP with Stephen Brown via email, at rsbrown@troy.edu.