Pike County Farm-City Committee off to fast start

Farmers, business leaders and students across Alabama will honor and strengthen the connections between urban and rural residents during Farm-City Week, which is celebrated the week before Thanksgiving.

However, the award-winning Pike County Farm-City Committee celebrates the relationship between the county’s rural and urban communities throughout the fall season and beyond.

The Pike County Farm City Committee is already busy getting plans underway for its always busy fall season.

The committee held its initial planning meeting last week and worked from an agenda that highlighted this year’s Farm City Week theme, “Sustaining Future Generations.”

Dana Sanders, Pike County Chamber of Commerce president, said farming provides food, shelter and clothing, not just for Pike County, but also for Alabama, our country and the world.

Sanders and Traci Shaver, committee chair, outlined the Pike County Farm-City Committee’s agenda for the Farm-City Week celebration.

Sanders said the 2022 Farm City theme is “Sustaining for the Future” and students around the county will be invited to enter the poster, essay and video themed contests.

“The rules for the contests have been sent to the schools and we are expecting a large number of entries in all three contests,” Sanders said.

One of the most highly anticipated Farm City events is Farm Day. Each year, all third graders in the county are invited to participate in Farm Day at Cattleman Park. This year’s farm fun day will be November 15. The third graders will spend a day learning, first-hand, about daily farm life through hands-on experiences.

Other activities will include a Job Swap where a member of the rural community and a member of the urban community will “swap jobs” for a day. A highlight of Farm City Week will be the Farm City Banquet on November 17, at Cattleman Park. Farm and city awards will be presented in a variety of categories and student contest winners will be recognized.

Sponsorships for the Farm City Banquet are available by calling the Pike County Chamber of Commerce at 566-2294.