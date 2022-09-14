Area volleyball: Goshen, Pike Lib pick up wins

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots picked up volleyball wins on Tuesday night.

Goshen defeated Luverne by a score of 3-2 in an exciting Class 2A, Area 5 match at home. Goshen fell behind 1-0 after Luverne took the first set by a score of 25-19 but the Lady Eagles answered to take the second set 25-18 to tie the score. In the third set, Luverne retook the lead by winning 25-19 only for Goshen to once again tie the match with a 25-17 win in the fourth set. In the fifth, Goshen escaped with an 18-16 win to take the match in a pivotal area showdown.

Last week’s TB&T Female Athlete of the Week, Kaci Wilkes, led Goshen with 14 kills, four aces, 10 assists, 17 digs and two blocks, while Mikala Mallard added 12 kills, two aces and two blocks. Emily Hussey also chipped in with 25 digs and two aces and Jaci Rushing added 12 assists and four digs.

Goshen hits the road to face Brantley in a non-area match on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Pike Liberal Arts traveled to Barbour County for a non-area match on Tuesday, as well, and swept the Lady Jaguars 3-0. PLAS won the first set 25-20 and then dominated the remaining two sets 25-9 and 25-8 to take the match.

The Lady Pats were led by Anna Cate Friday with 11 aces and seven kills, while Emily Bryan totaled five aces and five kills. Alissa Barron netted eight aces and five digs. The Lady Patriots are playing without a pair of starters right now, down with injuries, who head coach Lara Lea Jones hopes will be back in the lineup next week.

The junior varsity Lady Pats also picked up a 2-0 sweep of Barbour County, taking both sets 25-14 and 25-15.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs also fell 3-0 to New Brockton at home on Tuesday. PCHS lost 25-21 in the first set and New Brockton took the second set 25-18 and won the third set 25-13. Urriya Berry led Pike County with eight kills, five digs and five aces, while Mikalah Griffin earned five kills, two digs, one block and one assist. Lillian Marsh also totaled 19 assists and Takeyah Smith chipped in with 17 assists, one kill, four digs, two blocks and two aces.

The JV Lady Dawgs defeated New Brockton 2-1. The two sides split the first two sets with Pike County winning the first set 25-22 and New Brockton taking the second set 25-12. The JV Lady Dawgs won the match after taking the final set 15-10. Abbigail Griffin led the JV Lady Bulldogs with eight kills, one dig and three assists.

Pike County and Pike Liberal Arts will meet in a non-area match in Brundidge on Thursday at 5 p.m.