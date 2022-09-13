Trojans host Beauregard in non-region game

The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-0) will host the Beauregard Hornets (4-0) in a battle of unbeaten Class 5A teams in a non-region matchup on Friday.

Charles Henderson is coming off a dominating 38-14 win over Carroll last week, while Beauregard bested Tallassee by a score of 14-6. Beauregard also holds wins over Valley, Central-Hayneville and Selma so far this season.

The Hornets boast a running game that has put up 954 yards rushing in four games. Junior Jacori Tarver has rushed for 266 yards and five touchdowns on just 33 carries, while senior Qua Barnes has rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. Quarterback AJ Wallace has thrown for 392 yards and five touchdowns with just one interception along with rushing for 375 yards and two more scores. The Hornets average 8.4 yards per carry as a team.

“Beauregard is a very physical team and very stout up front defensively,” CHHS coach Quinn Hambrite said. “They have guys that can clog up holes and their linebackers are stout, as well. Offensively, we expect them to run the ball.

“They’ll run it with the quarterback and they have a big back and they’ll give him a lot of carries and they’ll take some shots down the field, as well. We have to be prepared in all phases of the game.”

The Trojan offense has been extremely balanced in 2022 with quarterback Parker Adams throwing for 776 yards and nine touchdowns without throwing an interception. Running back Zach Coleman has totaled 156 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in two games and athlete Jy’won Boyd has rushed for 156 yards and one score along with catching 12 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Damien Hart has led the way for the Trojans totaling 30 tackles and four tackles-for-loss, while sophomore defensive end Zion Grady has amassed 24 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and four sacks. Safety Mario Davenport has also grabbed two interceptions this season.

The Trojans had a number of dropped passes against Carroll, as well as some fumbles, that hurt the Trojan offense. Hambrite wants to see that and penalties eliminated this week.

“I want to see us be physical, utilize our speed properly and finish plays and catch the ball,” Hambrite said. “We dropped several balls last week. We have to make those plays and be able to catch the ball in traffic and under pressure.

“Parker is doing an excellent job taking care of the ball and getting it to the receivers. We have to make sure we take care of our quarterback and catch those balls.”

After playing on Thursday last week, the Trojans got a chance to enjoy some valuable rest before getting back to work this week.

“They’ve got a heavy dose of Coach Hambrite this year so we gave them a little rest,” Hambrite said. “On Friday we did treatment that we would usually do on Saturday and watched film, then Saturday was an off day. We eliminated that need to watch film on Sunday by watching it Friday, so on Sunday we did more of a walkthrough and worked out. So, our guys got some rest.”

Charles Henderson and Beauregard have not played since 2019, when the two sides were in the same region. The Trojans won that 2019 game by a score of 27-7 but trail the all-time series between the two schools 5-4.

Charles Henderson and Beauregard will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.