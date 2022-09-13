And the winner is … Donna Bailey Brown

After A Highly-Contested Fundraiser In The Humane Society Of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest, Donna Bailey Brown Has Captured The Title Of The Hspc’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet.

The Pretty Long-Haired English Cream Miniature Dachshund Is Puppy Loved By Her “Parents,” Charla And Bobby Brown Of Troy. Having Captured The Title Of The Hspc 2023 Calendar Cover Pet In 2020, Donna Bailey Brown Is A Two-Time Calendar Cover Pet.

Donna Bailey Brown Won The 2023 Title With An Amazing 990 Votes.

Donna Brockmann, Hspc President, Said All Votes In The Humane Society’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest Were Not Tallied Until Tuesday

“The Contest Closed At 5 P.m. Friday But We Had To Wait Until Today, Tuesday, To Make Sure That Any Mail-In Votes Had Been Collected And Counted Before We Declared A Winner,” Brockmann Said. “The Humane Society Of Pike County Greatly Appreciates All Those Who Entered Their Babies In The Contest, All Those Who Voted, The Businesses That Collected Pictures And Accepted Votes And The Businesses That Purchased Ads For Our Calendar. We Are So Excited About The Support Of This Year’s Pet Photo Contest.

Brockmann Said 2022 Has Been A Difficult Year In Several Ways.

“And For Pike County To Respond So Generously, Says A Lot About Our People, The Love They Have For Their Pets And Their Desire To Support The Hspc’s Efforts To Reduce The Number Of Neglected And Often Abused Animals In Pike County. Thank Everyone. Thank You All.”

Calendar Cover Girl Donna Bailey Brown And Her 13-Member Court Will Be Featured In The Weekend Edition Of The Messenger.