State School Board adopts administrative amendment

The Alabama State School Board and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey recently voted to approve an amendment to the Alabama Administrative Code.

Gov. Ivey and the school board members voted in favor to intend to adopt an amended Alabama Administrative Code 290-3-1-.02, pertaining to regulations governing public schools. Governor Ivey issued the following comment following the successful vote to increase students’ career readiness:

“Today, Alabama took a productive step forward to better prepare our students for the workforce,” Ivey said. “We have got to close the gap between the graduation rate and the college and career readiness rate — this vote will help support our schools to do exactly that.

“To put this into perspective: For the classes of 2020 and 2021, the Alabama graduation rate was 92 percent; the college and career readiness rate was 76 percent. Folks, that is a 16-percentage point gap, and we have to prepare Alabama students and workers for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The proposed amendment would require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able to check at least one box to indicate that they are ready for college or a career upon graduation. Along with earning the required credits to graduate a high school senior must also have completed at least one of the following: a benchmark score on the ACT college entrance example, a qualifying score on an Advanced Placement exam, a qualifying score on an International Baccalaureate exam, a qualifying score on the ACT WorkKeys test, a qualifying in-school youth apprenticeship, a career tech credential, acceptance into a branch of the military prior to graduation, attaining career and technical education completer status or any college and career readiness indicator approved by the State Board of Education.

“Not only will we be closing the numbers gap here, we will be eliminating any opportunity gaps by making sure our students are ready to take the next step,” Ivey said. “Alabama parents want their children to graduate high school with the skills needed to excel in college and their career, and I share that goal. With the college and career readiness indicators, we now have more ways for students to demonstrate readiness than ever before. I am proud to take this important step to ensure every Alabama student has the opportunity for a successful future.”

The board is expected to vote in November on whether or not to make the change permanent.