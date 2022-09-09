TB&T Athletes of the Week: Sept. 2-Sept. 8
Published 11:50 am Friday, September 9, 2022
Athletes of the Week
MALE
Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson High School
In two games over the past week, Boyd has hauled in eight catches for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards on two carries in those two games. The junior athlete averaged 32 yards per touch on offense against Greenville and Carroll.
FEMALE
Kaci Wilkes, Goshen High School
In two games this week, Wilkes totaled six aces, 19 kills, eight assists and 10 digs as the Lady Eagles went 2-0. In those two games, Goshen lost just two total sets.