TB&T Athletes of the Week: Sept. 2-Sept. 8

Athletes of the Week

MALE

Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson High School

In two games over the past week, Boyd has hauled in eight catches for 260 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards on two carries in those two games. The junior athlete averaged 32 yards per touch on offense against Greenville and Carroll.

FEMALE

Kaci Wilkes, Goshen High School

In two games this week, Wilkes totaled six aces, 19 kills, eight assists and 10 digs as the Lady Eagles went 2-0. In those two games, Goshen lost just two total sets.