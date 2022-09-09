Saturday, September 10, 2022, Obituaries

Karl H. Kromer

Col. (Honorary Brigadier General) Karl H. Kromer, age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Northside Forsyth Hospital on Friday, September 2, 2022 after a long illness. Karl Kromer was a decorated Air Force veteran who spent 41 years serving his country in the Air Force, Air Force Reserves and the Delaware Air National Guard. Among his many accomplishments, he was the recipient of the Silver Flying Cross and Bronze Star.

Karl was born in Tegernsee, Germany but moved to the U.S. as a young boy, where he became a naturalized American citizen. He became an Eagle Scout and was chosen as a Youth Ambassador to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, where he graduated from high school. When he was just 19 years old, Karl joined the Air Force and served in Vietnam for two tours.

When he wasn’t working, Karl had a passion for golfing, skiing, reading, boating, bocce and spending time with his family and friends.

Karl was predeceased by his mother: Karin and step-father: Tom Clement. Karl is survived by his wife: Linda Kromer; their two daughters: Kristina and Ashley; his sister: Heidi Rosenzweig and her son: Thomas (Kristina) Singer and her three grandchildren; his brother: Peter (Barrie) Kromer and their children: Kurt, Stephanie (Chris) Chandler and Danielle (Josh) Gibson, along with their five grandchildren.

The family is accepting flowers and also donations made in his memory to the Delaware National Guard Youth Foundation at 1 Vavala Way, New Castle, DE 19720.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. and funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at McDonald & Son Funeral. Services will be livestreamed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, (770)886-9899.

O.G. Castleberry, Jr.

O.G. Castleberry, Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 90. Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery with visitation one hour prior at Green Hills Funeral Home. Rev. Curtis Faulkner officiating.

Known to his friends and family as “Dooley”, O.G. was a genuine, honest man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He served in the US Army and was always busy working. He was a painter like his father, and loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. He could fix almost anything, and his grandsons mentioned they were so proud of all their grandfather taught them through the years. O.G. attended church regularly and loved Jesus and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Loving survivors include his loving wife of over 61 years, Janice Davis Castleberry; children, Rick Castleberry (fiancée, Kay Burton), Pam Wambles, Russell Castleberry; grandchildren, Blake Castleberry (Tonya), Bubba Castleberry (Hannah), Bradley Beauregard, Kaleigh Castleberry, Linda Castleberry, Debra Castleberry; and 4 great grandchildren.

O.G. was predeceased by his parents, Sarah & O.G. Castleberry, Sr.; and his 6 brothers including his twin, A.C. Castleberry.

The family would like to extend a word of thanks to the caring staff of Encompass Hospice for their kindness and compassion during this time.