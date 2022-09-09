Kissing a pig pays off for Rotary, Tupper

Published 7:25 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger Jason Gregory, owner of Premier Dodge in Troy, was the winner of the Brundidge Business Association’s Kiss the Pig Contest.

The Brundidge Business Association hosted two fund/fun raisers at its SummerFest and Independence Day celebration on the last Saturday in June, 2022.

One of the highlights of the day’s activities, was the Kiss the Pig fundraising contest.

The “winner” of the Kiss the Pig Contest, going away, was Jason Gregory, owner of Premier Dodge in Troy, with 1,850 votes.

The BBA had designated half the dollars raised to the Brundidge Rotary Club’s annual scholarship program. Scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, are awarded annually to graduating seniors at the local high schools.

The winner of the Kiss the Pig contest would have the opportunity to designate how the other half of the funds would be used.

On Wednesday, BBA President Brian McDaniels presented a check in the amount of $1,004.15 to the Brundidge Rotary Club for is scholarship program.

McDaniels then introduced Gregory to the Brundidge Rotarians. Gregory, as the winner of the Kiss the Pig contest, presented $1,004.15 to Theresa Trawick, director of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library.

Gregory is a dedicated supporter of education and recognizes the important role libraries play in local communities.

