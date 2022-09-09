Goshen drops region game to Reeltown

The Goshen Eagles (2-2, 0-2) lost a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup with the Reeltown Rebels (2-1, 2-0) amidst pouring rain on Friday night.

Despite only one score in the first quarter, a 13-yard Reeltown touchdown run, the second quarter was full of scoring fireworks. With Reeltown leading 6-0, Goshen answered on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Peyton Stamey. The PAT gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 10:29 left in the first half. Goshen added to that lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Stamey to receiver Tyler McLendon with 5:00 left in the half to extend the lead to 14-6.

Reeltown answered right back, however, on an 81-yard kickoff return touchdown from Connor Spain. A 2-point conversion tied the score 14-14 with 4:46 left in the first half. Goshen fired right back, when Jamari McClure found the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown run with 3:45 left in the half. A 2-point conversion extended Goshen’s lead to 22-14.

Reeltown managed to find the end zone one more time before the end of the half when Jeffery Thompson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with just 29 seconds left. The Rebels’ two-point try was no good, so Goshen held onto a 22-20 lead at halftime.

Reeltown came out firing in the second half as Arthur Woods took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion extended Reeltown’s lead to 28-22 with 11:45 left in the third quarter.

Neither team managed to find the end zone again in the third quarter and Goshen had the Rebels backed up inside their own 5-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining. Reeltown’s Omorion Ponds exploded for a 95-yard run down to the 1-yard line. Quarterback William Hornsby followed that up with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with seven minutes left in the game to extend the lead to 34-22. The Rebels added another 2-yard touchdown run after another long run, and a two-point conversion, to seal the game 42-22.

Reeltown rolled up 310 yards rushing against Goshen – 322 total yards – and Goshen managed 303 total yards. McClure led Goshen with 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Stamey completed 3-of-9 pass attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown. McLendon caught four passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Reeltown was led by Ponds with 102 yards on five carries, while Thompson rushed for 95 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Goshen is back on the road next Friday for another region game with LaFayette.