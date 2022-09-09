Goshen drops region game to Reeltown

Published 10:49 pm Friday, September 9, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Goshen's Peyton Stamey (12) heaves a touchdown pass against Reeltown. (Photo by April Brown/ABC Photography)

The Goshen Eagles (2-2, 0-2) lost a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup with the Reeltown Rebels (2-1, 2-0) amidst pouring rain on Friday night.

Despite only one score in the first quarter, a 13-yard Reeltown touchdown run, the second quarter was full of scoring fireworks. With Reeltown leading 6-0, Goshen answered on an 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Peyton Stamey. The PAT gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 10:29 left in the first half. Goshen added to that lead on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Stamey to receiver Tyler McLendon with 5:00 left in the half to extend the lead to 14-6.

Reeltown answered right back, however, on an 81-yard kickoff return touchdown from Connor Spain. A 2-point conversion tied the score 14-14 with 4:46 left in the first half. Goshen fired right back,  when Jamari McClure found the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown run with 3:45 left in the half. A 2-point conversion extended Goshen’s lead to 22-14.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Reeltown managed to find the end zone one more time before the end of the half when Jeffery Thompson scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with just 29 seconds left. The Rebels’ two-point try was no good, so Goshen held onto a 22-20 lead at halftime.

Reeltown came out firing in the second half as Arthur Woods took the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. The two-point conversion extended Reeltown’s lead to 28-22 with 11:45 left in the third quarter.

Neither team managed to find the end zone again in the third quarter and Goshen had the Rebels backed up inside their own 5-yard line with just over seven minutes remaining. Reeltown’s Omorion Ponds exploded for a 95-yard run down to the 1-yard line. Quarterback William Hornsby followed that up with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with seven minutes left in the game to extend the lead to 34-22. The Rebels added another 2-yard touchdown run after another long run, and a two-point conversion, to seal the game 42-22.

Reeltown rolled up 310 yards rushing against Goshen – 322 total yards – and Goshen managed 303 total yards. McClure led Goshen with 127 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, while Stamey completed 3-of-9 pass attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown. McLendon caught four passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Reeltown was led by Ponds with 102 yards on five carries, while Thompson rushed for 95 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Goshen is back on the road next Friday for another region game with LaFayette.

More Sports

Pike County beats Northside Methodist on the road

Troy opens home schedule against Alabama A&M

Goshen, Straughn earn Thursday volleyball wins

Dominant Trojans remain unbeaten with win over Carroll

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events