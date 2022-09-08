Choloh excited for more offensive opportunities

Troy defensive tackle Will Choloh was all smiles when asked about his chance to carry the football for the first time in college last week.

Choloh came into the lineup at fullback for Troy’s goal line package against Ole Miss and carried the ball once for a yard. While it wasn’t a negative play, it didn’t have the impact that Troy offensive coordinator Joe Craddock was hoping for.

“He’s a big strong guy and to be honest with you, it was a bad call on my part,” Craddock said. “I thought we were on the 2-yard line and I was trying to get him a touchdown there.

“I thought we were a little closer than we were but with as a strong as he is, he still was able to push the pile a little bit. A better call on my part he maybe could have gotten in the end zone.”

Choloh, a three-time All-Sun Belt defensive lineman, is no stranger to offense having played fullback for Archer High School in Georgia.

“Growing up I used to run the ball, so this is nothing new to me,” Choloh said with a smile. “I haven’t carried the ball since high school. The past couple of years they threw me in on some offensive packages but all blocking. I finally got to touch the rock and I wish I could have got in the end-zone but hopefully Coach (Brock) Hayes and Coach Craddock trust me to give me the ball again.”

The 6-foot, 276-pound defensive tackle brings size and strength to the backfield in short yardage and goal line packages that very few running backs in the country could match. Craddock said he hopes the offense can continue to utilize that package.

“We want to continue to grow on that package and we’re very excited that Coach (Jon) Sumrall is letting us use Choloh to give us a bigger body in there to make some holes,” Craddock said.

Whether he’s blocking or getting a chance to run the ball, Choloh is excited to get opportunities on offense. An end-zone celebration is something few linemen get the opportunity to experience and Choloh is looking forward to another opportunity to get there.

“I was waiting for them to pull the trigger all game,” Choloh emphasized. “We worked on it and put a lot of emphasis on it. Just being out there for one play, blocking or if I get the ball, I’m excited. I’d be super excited to get the ball (again).”