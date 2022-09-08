Brundidge police chief completes 40 hours of training

Published 6:23 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022

By Jaine Treadwell

Jaine Treadwell | The Messenger

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd has received notification that Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green has completed his first 40 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program.

“Chief Green was recognized and awarded his certificate in August at the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police Conference at Orange Beach,” Boyd said. “In notification of Chief Green’s accomplishment, Kaleb Littlejohn, director of the Center for Best Practices in Law Enforcement, Jacksonville State University, said earning this certificate is, not only credit to Chief Green but to the City of Brundidge for its contribution to the advancement of law enforcement management principles.”

Boyd expressed appreciation to Green for his continuing dedication to learn more and know more.

“Chief Green is dedicated to his position as the city’s police chief, to our officers and to our community,” Boyd said. “The city thanks him for his commitment to our citizens and our city. We congratulate him on his recent certification and thank him for continuing to further his knowledge of law enforcement and his efforts to keep our citizens and our city safe.”

