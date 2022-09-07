Deadline to vote for ‘the babies’ is Friday

“Vote for the Babies!”

That’s the by-word from the Humane Society of Pike County as the Friday 5 p.m. deadline for voting in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest draws nearer.

“Even if you don’t have a pony in the show, please vote for one or more of these precious pets,” said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president.

The 2023 Pet Photo Calendar will feature every pet entered in the contest.

The pet with the most votes will be the Cover Pet, the 13 pets with the next highest votes will be the featured monthly pets and the 52 pets with the next most votes will be the weekly featured pets.

“But all pets in the contest will be pictured on the large, colorful calendar,” Brockmann said. “Every pet is precious. So choose a pet a vote.”

The 2023 HSPC Pet Photo contest ends at 5 p.m. Friday. Any mail-in votes postmarked on Friday, September 9 will be counted.

“The mail-in votes could have an impact,” Brockmann said. “So, the final count will include the mail-in votes postmarked September 9, 2022.

Brockmann said on Tuesday, 860 votes were cast and she expects a flood of votes on Friday.

Voting is easy and convenient by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.