Area volleyball: Goshen tops Highland Home

On Tuesday night, all five of the volleyball teams in The Messenger’s coverage area played in area matchups.

The Goshen Lady Eagles picked up a 3-1 win over Highland Home in a Class 2A, Area 5 match on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles won the first two sets 25-15 and 26-24 before Highland Home picked up a win in the third set 26-24 to avoid a sweep. Goshen closed out the match in the fourth set with a 25-22 win to take the match.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with six aces, nine kills, five assists and 10 digs, while Jaci Rushing added three aces, 11 assists and eight digs. Jayleigh Adair totaled six kills and four aces and Emily Hussey earned 12 digs and two assists.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels also swept the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots in a Class 2A, Area 5 match, winning all three sets 26-24, 25-23 and 24-14.

Anna Cate Friday led Pike with five blocks and two kills, while Emma Baker earned four kills, one block and three aces. Alissa Barron totaled 10 digs for the Lady Pats.

In JV action, Pike won 2-1 after taking the first and third sets 25-19 and 15-11. Zion Chapel won the second set 25-22. The PLAS middle school team also picked up a 2-0 win over Zion Chapel with the Lady Patriots taking both sets 25-16 and 25-23.

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans defeated Greenville in a 3-0 sweep in a Class 5A, Area 4 match on Tuesday, as well. The Lady Trojans won all three sets 25-19, 25-20 and 25-23. Raelynn Hornsby led CHHS with 10 kills, two aces and eight digs, while Olivia Kirkpatrick totaled four kills, 20 assists, two aces and five digs. Emma Burttram chipped in with five kills, once ace and two digs. Hannah Sparrow also netted three kills, five digs and five digs, while Bess Dunn had four kills.

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs lost a Class 3A, Area 3 with Opp 3-0 after losing all three sets 25-15, 25-21 and 25-22. Mikalah Griffin led the Lady Dawgs with 13 kills, eight digs, two blocks and three aces, while Jada Duncan totaled two blocks, 18 digs, seven kills and 10 assists. Lillian Marsh chipped in with 10 digs, 12 assists and one ace, while Takeyah Smith had 12 assists, one kill, four digs, two blocks and two aces.

The JV Lady Bulldogs were also swept by Opp, falling 25-11 and 25-21 in two sets. Hailey Griffin led the JV team with seven kills, 13 digs, three blocks and two aces, while Kaitlyn added 10 assists, two kills, three digs and four aces. Abbigail Griffin also earned four kills, two digs and two aces.

Four of the five area teams will continue volleyball action on Thursday as Goshen hosts Straughn, Pike County travels to Barbour County, Zion Chapel heads to Kinston and PLAS hosts Elba.