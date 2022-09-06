Troy competes in Tiger Challenge

The Troy Trojans (2-4) opened up play at the Tiger Challenge on the campus of LSU on Friday morning and were swept by the LSU Tigers 3-0.

The win is a measure of revenge for LSU after losing to Troy in 2021. LSU won the match after winning all three sets 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13. Julia Brooks led Troy with nine kills and three blocks, while Tori Hester added six kills, one ace, one dig and one block. Amara Anderson totaled 24 assists and one kill along with Amiah Butler’s four kills, one block and one dig. Caroline Darracott and Isabella Mitchell both earned six digs each. Faige Flickinger led LSU with 11 kills, four aces and an assist.

Troy followed up with a 3-0 loss to No. 21-ranked Penn State later in the day, as well. The Trojans lost all three sets 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16 against the Nittany Lions.

Butler led Troy with seven kills, three blocks and one dig in the loss to Penn State, while Tori Hester had nine kills, Anderson totaled 30 assists, two aces and four digs and Halston Hillier earned 10 kills.

On Saturday, Troy closed out the Tiger Challenge with a close 3-2 loss to Iowa State. Troy won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23 before Iowa State won three straight to take the match. The Cyclones won the third set 25-11, the fourth 25-19 and the final set 15-13.

Butler finished the final match of the series with 17 kills and four digs, while Julia Brooks also added 17 kills, two blocks and three digs. Hester earned eight kills, three aces and seven digs, while Anderson finished the day with 42 assists, one kill, tow aces and nine digs.

Butler wrapped up the Tiger Challenge with 28 kills, five blocks and six digs in three games.

Troy remains on the road this week but returns to Alabama to compete in the Blazer Invitational in Birmingham. Troy will play North Florida at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 before facing Auburn on Sept. 10 at 2 p.m. and closing out the weekend against UAB on Sept. 11 at 3 p.m.