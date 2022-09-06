TB&T hosts blood drives in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Troy Bank & Trust will be hosting 3 blood drives simultaneously on Friday, September 9, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., at the Troy Main Office (next to Hardees), at the Brundidge Downtown Branch on Main Street and at the Charles Henderson Child Health Center in Troy. The drives are in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This is an event that has special significance to us,” said Christy Wilson, Chairperson for Banking on a Cure. “I’m so happy that the Charles Henderson Child Health Center is joining us this year – now we can offer 3 locations for donors to choose from,” said Wilson.

With blood donations down all over the country, TB&T and CHCHC are hoping for excellent turnouts for this event.

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion dollar asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy, Alabama, with 16 locations in six Alabama counties. With 116 years of service to the communities we serve, we try every day to truly be “the only bank you’ll ever need!”