Sunday book signing features Mack Lowery

A book signing for Mack Lowery, author of “Spring Hill – Eight Miles South of Troy,” will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church on West Orange Street in Troy.

Lowery, laughingly, said this might be his last book signing for “Spring Hill in that he has thoughts of another book that he would like to pen.

Lowery’s “Spring Hill-Eight Miles South of Troy” has been well received and he has been blessed by the response.

“I’m always glad to know that others have enjoyed my book and that it has brought back memories of other people, places and events in and around Spring Hill, the small community that is ‘eight miles south of Troy,” he said.

However, Lowery said he has received a real blessing from the opportunities he has had to renew acquaintances with those who call Spring Hill home.

“Sometimes, we don’t recognize each other at first,” Lowery said, laughing. “But we don’t have any difficulty remembering the ‘good ol’ days.” It is a blessing to see old friends and to make new friends who have an interest in Spring Hill either as former residents or having family histories in our community.”

Lowery said “Spring Hill-Eight Miles South of Troy” originated as a desire to tell the story of his hometown and it has continued as an avenue for others to share their stories with him.

‘“I appreciate all of those who have shared their stories of Spring Hill with me,” he said. “Some of the stories are shared experiences; others are their personal stories. Stories bring people together. The writing and sharing of ‘Spring Hill’ has been a blessing to me and I hope to others.”