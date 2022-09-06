Henderson Foundation to host social outing

The Board of Directors of the Walter Jose Henderson Foundation (WJHF) invites all who are interested to participate in the WJHF Donor’s Social Outing in Troy on Saturday and Sunday, September 10-11.

The mission of the Walter Jose Henderson Foundation is to inspire and cultivate local youth in the field of the STEAM curriculum along with mentoring and utilizing local leadership to inspire community goals and objectives, said Maceo R. Henderson, executive director.

“On a personal note, I would like to continue my father’s legacy through investing time, money and service into the community through educational and social activities and events to help drive the thriving and positive new cultures that make up our beautiful City of Troy,” Henderson said.

The mission of the WJFH is also to ultimately express gratitude to the organization’s donors who aid in increasing academic and social retention through community service, academic achievement and social awareness, Henderson said.

“Given our mission and, in the uplift of my father’s legacy, this weekend is dedicated to ensuring the longevity of the WJHF Scholarship,” Henderson said.

The Saturday events begin with a 9 a.m. golf outing at The Bridges at Tartan Pines in Enterprise followed by tailgating at tent No. 5 at the Troy University Tail Gate Terrance.

“We will enjoy the Troy University-Alabama A&M University football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the general admission section,” Henderson said.

On Sunday, there will be a 12:30 p.m. Champagne Brunch at B. Graves on the square in downtown Troy.

For questions or additional information, contact Henderson at 630-209-3125 or via email at walterjfoundation@gmail.com.

The WJHF foundation has partnered with and established favorable rapport with, but not limited to, Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves and the Troy City Council, Troy University Troy Bank & Trust, Troy City Schools and Wells Fargo.