Charles Henderson High School student Stephen Holbert awarded with academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

Charles Henderson High School Senior, Stephen Holbert has earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Additionally, CHHS student Stephen Holbert was also recognized as an AP Scholar with Distinction. This prestigious award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

From Stephen Holbert, “I really value the education I have received from the Accelerated Academy and Advanced Placement courses offered at Charles Henderson High School. The program and classes have been very rigorous.

I’m realizing how valuable teachers like Mr. Fontaine and Mrs. Brown have been in my education process. This semester I am participating in the Dual Enrollment Program through Charles Henderson High School with Troy University. Within my current college course at Troy University, I’ve recognized that my teachers at Charles Henderson High School have truly prepared me well for college.”

Charles Henderson High School offers AP courses through their Accelerated Academy Program. The Accelerated Academy is the Advanced Placement (AP) track that offers AP Classes at no cost to students at Charles Henderson High School. Once a class is completed, students have the opportunity to take an AP test for that AP course. If a student passes the AP test, they are awarded college credit hours, thus eliminating the need and cost to take that class during their college career.

AP scores can earn college credits before a student even sets foot on campus. In fact, most high school AP students who enroll in four-year colleges start school with some credit.

According to the AP Students College Board, “Research consistently shows that AP students are better prepared for college than students who don’t take AP, regardless of their exam score. They’re more likely to enroll and stay in college, do well in their classes, and graduate in four years.”

CHHS has continued to add more AP courses since the inception of the Accelerated Academy and is an “A+ College Ready” school. Holbert, so far, has been able to take all of the AP Core Courses offered at CHHS through their Accelerated Academy Program. Amongst the completed courses, he scored 4 or a 5 on those AP exams.

Holbert was in the first group of students eligible to participate in the Accelerated Academy that began at CHHS during his 10th grade year.

“We’re thrilled that our student, Stephen Holbert, has earned these recognitions. We are very proud of Stephen for his achievements in the classroom and on College Board assessments,” said Lise Fayson, CHHS Principal. “These programs help students stand out to colleges during admissions.”

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”