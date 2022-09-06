Casting call issued for ‘Come Home, It’s Suppertime’

Since the beginning, it has always been “Suppertime” at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge.

Alabama’s Official Folklife Theater opened its doors in the spring of 2002 and, in the years following, more than 23,000 people have “come home” at suppertime.

COVID-19 caused the doors of the Brundidge folklife theater to close n 2019 but reopened for the Chili County Christmas in December 2021 and for Pike Piddlers Storytelling Sampler in January 2022.

Now, hopes and plans are to, once again, open the doors of the We Piddle Around Theater the first two weekends in November with an invitation to “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”

Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said the cast and crew of “Come Home” usually numbers 45 or more and there are roles that must now be filled.

“We have lost several members our cast during this unprecedented time,” Bowden said. “We have opportunities for new cast members, musicians, singers and crew. At the We Piddle Around Theater. We are not like family, we are family and a welcoming family. So, we invite those, who would like to become a part our family, to a cast call of sorts from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 11 at the We Piddle Around Theater.”

Bowden said hopes are that all “seasoned” cast members will be there to welcome and those who are potential new members of the “Come Home” family.

“We invite everyone who is interested to come, learn more about what we do and the roles we have to fill,” Bowden said. “We hope to welcome new members around the supper table at the We Piddle Around Theater in November, 2022.”