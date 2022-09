Athlete of the Week

MALE

Jamari McClure, Goshen High School

McClure rushed 200 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries in Goshen’s Week 2 win over Zion Chapel last Friday. McClure also returned four punts for 36 yards.

FEMALE

Emma Baker, Pike Liberal Arts School

Pike Lib’s Emma Baker recorded 20 kills, 11 aces and 23 blocks in three games as the Lady Patriots started 2022 off to a 3-0 start.