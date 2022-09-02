Pike County falls to Straughn in area match

The Pike County Lady Bulldogs (3-2, 0-1) were swept by the Straughn Lady Tigers on Thursday night 3-0 in a Class 3A, Area 3 match.

Straughn won all three sets 25-17, 26-24 and 28-8 to take the match. Pike County was led by Urriya Berry with nine kills, 13 assists, seven digs, three blocks and three aces, while Mikalah Griffin totaled nine kills, eight assists, eight digs and one ace. Lillian Marsh also earned 19 assists and eight digs along with Takeyah Smith’s 27 assists, three kills, six digs, one block and two aces. Nattalye Hughes netted three kills, one dig and four blocks, as well.

The JV Lady Dawgs were also swept 2-0 by Straughn on Thursday with Straughn winning both sets 25-14. Hailey Griffin led the JV team with three kills, two blocks, 12 digs and five assists, while Kaitlyn Beaty earned four aces, four digs and two assists.

Pike County plays Opp in another area match on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and then rematches Barbour County on Sept. 8.