Pet contest going down to the wire

The end of the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest is near. The deadline for entries has passed with 87 pets entered so it’s all over but the voting that ends at 5 p.m. on September 9.

“We encourage all pet lovers to cast votes for their favorite pet or pets entered in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest,” said Donna Brockmann, HSPC president. “We are excited to have 87 entries in the contest and every one of those lovable pets is eligible to win. All they need to win is the most votes when the votes are tallied.”

On Friday afternoon, Gwen Loy’s cat, Maxwell, was in the lead over Kaylin Gibson’s pup, Gracie. Right on the heels of two the frontrunners were gerbils, Baby Yoda and Hippo.

“The cover for the 2023 Pet Photo contest is being tightly challenged and the pets in fourth and fifth place are making their moves,” Brockmann said. “The race for the 13 monthly pet photos is also being heavily challenged. We expect that to come down to the wire.”

The 2023 HSPC’s Pet Photo Calendar will also feature 52 weekly winners and every pet entered will be pictured on the keepsake calendar.

“The large calendars are easy to read and there is plenty of space for write writing in special events and grocery lists,” Brockmann said. “The calendars are truly keepsakes for those whose pets are included.”

Cowboy Ramsey, a pup of western heritage, was a rather late entry put he is encouraging all Pike Countians to wrangle up votes in support of the HSPC’s annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest. The contest is the fundraiser for the society’s annual spay/neuter clinic which helps to reduce the number of unwanted animals in Pike County.

Voting is easy and convenient by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.