County battle: Pike Lib bests Goshen in area match

Published 12:03 pm Friday, September 2, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

The Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (3-0, 2-0) picked up their first area win as a member of the Alabama High School Athletic Association on Thursday over, county foe and Class 2A, Area 5 opponent Goshen Lady Eagles (0-3, 0-1).

Goshen jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, winning the first two sets 25-10 and 25-17, but PLAS rallied to take the next two by a score of 25-19 and 25-20 tying the match 2-2. In the final set, Pike won 17-15 to capture the area win.

The Lady Patriots are now 3-0 in the first season in the AHSAA. (Photo by Trey Lee)

Emma Baker led Pike with three aces, 15 kills and 12 blocks, while Emily Bryan totaled four aces and 25 digs on the night. Bella Maulden chipped in with 13 digs and Cara Rushing earned five kills.

Goshen was led by Kaci Wilkes with four aces, 13 kills, 12 assists and 18 digs, while Jaci Rushing added three aces, 12 assists and two digs. Jayleigh Adair earned seven aces and eight kills along with Mikala Mallard’s nine kills and two blocks, while Emily Hussey chipped in with 20 digs.

Pike is back on the road against Zion Chapel on Sept. 6, while Goshen meets Highland Home on Sept. 6 at home.

