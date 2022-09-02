Charles Henderson tops Zion Chapel in tough match

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (4-5) picked up a hard-fought win over the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels (0-6) in Thursday volleyball action on Sept. 1.

Charles Henderson took the first two sets 25-15 each but Zion Chapel answered by taking the next two 25-22 each to tie the match 2-2. In the fifth and final set, Charles Henderson managed to pick up the win 15-13 to take the match.

Olivia Kirkpatrick led Charles Henderson with five kills, three aces, 19 assists and four digs, while Raelynn Hornsby earned seven kills, five aces and eight digs. Hannah Sparrow also chipped in with four kills six aces and five digs. Emma Burttram totaled four kills, three aces and two digs on the night along with Bess Dunn’s four aces. Bennett Holmes netted one kill, four aces and seven digs and Honor Shipman earned four aces and six digs, as well.

Zion Chapel was led by Riley Bannin with six aces and five kills along with Kahdyn Bivins’ five aces and seven kills, while Amber Kidd earned five kills, Emily Rhodes totaled three digs and Paisley Harmsen had five digs.

Charles Henderson returns to action on Sept. 6 on the road against Greenville in an area match, while Zion Chapel travels to Kinston on Sept. 8.