Cattlemen remember James O. Johnson

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 2022 Professional Cowboy Association Rodeo on Labor Day Weekend brought out record crowds both Friday and Saturday nights.

The Cattlemen’s 31st PCA rodeo was a time for looking forward to the opportunities ahead and looking back in remembrance of longtime Cattleman James O. Johnson who died early in 2022.

“The Pike County Cattlemen lost an outstanding Cattleman and a good friend,” said Cattleman B.B Palmer. “We all remember James O. often and we also wanted to remember him and honor him at our 2022 Labor Day weekend rodeo. “

From the arena, the rodeo announcer read the Pike County Cattlemen’s tribute to Cattleman James O. Johnson.

“Mr. James O. Johnson, a longtime member of the Pike County Cattlemen’s Association, passed away on February 21, 2022. This passing has left a void for all who knew and loved James O.

James O. was a lifetime director of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, a past president of the Pike County Cattlemen. He was instrumental in getting these facilities at Cattleman Park built. Many days, you could find James O. out here making sure everything was running smoothly.

James O. was affectionately known as ‘Boss’ by the kitchen crew and they even honored him by naming the kitchen after him.

He faithfully supported the young people who showed livestock in Pike County. No one was better at getting donations than Mr. James O.

His absence is felt by his family, friends and community, but he left us a perfect example of how God expects each of us to travel through this life.”