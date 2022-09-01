Troy football adds home-and-home series with Sam Houston

Troy University announced on Wednesday a future home-and-home series with Sam Houston State University.

Sam Houston is currently a member of the FCS but will be jumping to the FBS as a part of Conference USA beginning in 2023. Troy and Sam Houston will play one another in 2026 and 2029. Troy will host Sam Houston in 2026 and will travel to Texas to play Sam Houston in 2029.

The 2026 game will be Troy and Sam Houston’s first game since 2000. Troy holds an all-time record against Sam Houston of 7-0-1, with the first meeting between the two being in 1968.

Troy continues to bolster its non-conference schedule in future years with a number of home-and-home series. The Trojans will play Ole Miss, Western Kentucky, Army and Alabama A&M this season and will play Stephen F. Austin, Kansas State, Western Kentucky and Army next season. Troy also bolsters future games against Iowa, Memphis, Clemson, BYU, Mississippi State, Missouri in the 2024 through 2026 seasons.