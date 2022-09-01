Pioneer Museum: A destination for tourists, homefolks

Labor Day Weekend is the last summer holiday of the season. While many will be traveling to the beach, the lake, the mountains or ballgames, others will be staying close to home.

And, area residents, who choose to stay home for the holiday weekend, are invited to visit the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, again or for the first time, said Barbara Tatom, museum director.

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama will observe regular hours, Thursday through Saturday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“The Pioneer Museum is continually adding new artifacts and installing new displays,” Tatom said. “Even if you have been to the museum recently, you will be surprised at the number of additional displays and artifacts.”

Tatom said new items of special interest include furniture from the home of Charles Henderson, Pike County native and the 35th Governor of Alabama, from 1915-1919. Prior to serving Alabama as its governor, Henderson was mayor of Troy from 1886 until 1908. He played a key role in Troy’s business and civic development.

“The museum also has home furnishings from other members of the Henderson family,” Tatom said. “We have a coal-fired 1900s hot water- heater from the Brundidge Masonic Lodge and a collection of framed photographs from the Brother Chapman collection.”

Tatom said the museum also features artwork, including two murals by Brundidge artist Larry Godwin, an original Jean Lake painting, several Mose Tolliver painting and others.

“Of course, if you haven’t been to the museum recently, we have a new-look front that features a walk-in lobby with displays and ADA approved restrooms for both men and women.”

Tatom said the Pioneer Museum of Alabama is always changing in its efforts to relate the history and tell the stories of Alabama’s pioneers.