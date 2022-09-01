Boyd, Foster receive FBS scholarship offers

Published 10:46 am Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Jy’won Boyd (2) and Ian Foster (0) are both receiving attention from FBS schools this season. (Photos by Dan Smith)

Recently both Pike County High School senior Ian Foster and Charles Henderson High School junior Jy’won Boyd have both received athletic scholarship offers from FBS universities.

Foster, who scored two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return touchdown in Pike County’s season opener last week, received a scholarship offer from the SEC’s Vanderbilt University on Wednesday. Foster already held offers from other schools like Navy, Chattanooga, Marshall and Morgan State.

Boyd, who had nearly 200 yards of total offense and two touchdowns last week, also earned a scholarship offer from the AAC’s University of Houston on Aug. 24. Boyd also already held offers from schools like Alabama A&M, Faulkner and Alabama State, but the Houston offer was his first FBS offer.

Both Boyd and Foster are considered “athletes” on their rosters as they each play in all phases of the game. Boyd plays running back and receiver on offense along with defensive back on defense and returns kicks on special teams. Foster plays receiver on offense, defensive back on defense and also returns kicks.

