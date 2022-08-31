‘Tupper’ introduces back to school slate

The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge is gearing up with a busy back-to-school slate of events for September.

Theresa Trawick library director, said September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

“For those who do not have a ‘Tupper” library card or library patrons with a family member or friend who has not signed up, now is the time,” Trawick said. “If you have lost your library card, you can get a free replacement card anytime during the month of September.”

September is also a good time to donate to Tupper’s seed library.

“We are starting a Seed Library and the names of those who donate seeds during September will be entered to win a brand-new scoop,” Trawick said.”

The library extends an open invitation to a Dungeons & Dragons, One Shot and Pot Lucking from 2 until 7 p.m. on September 10.

There will be a maximum of eight DND players but ‘Magic the Gathering’ and other games will be available for those not playing DND.

Banned Books Week is set for September 19-24 at Tupper.

“Banned Books Week helps draw attention to the banning and challenging of hundreds of books each year,” Trawick said. “Those who wish may have their picture taken reading a banned book.”

Registration for those who would like to be a vendor at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library’s Imagi-Con in February 2023 begins in September.

Book Bingo begins the first day of each month, Those who enjoy the game may stop by and pick up their monthly card beginning today, September 1.