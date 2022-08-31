Troy’s Online MSN program ranked among best

Troy University’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program has been ranked among the nation’s best by Fortune Education.

Troy’s program came in at 36th in the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs 2022 rankings, which examined three components – selectivity, success including examination of retention and graduation rates, and demand.

The MSN program is designed to provide graduates of baccalaureate programs in nursing the opportunity to develop the advanced knowledge and clinical skills required for leadership positions in nursing. The MSN program prepares nurses for advanced practice roles in Healthcare Informatics, Nurse Leadership, and Family Nurse Practitioners.

“I am extremely proud of our graduate nursing programs at Troy University,” said Dr. Wade Forehand, Professor and Director of the School of Nursing. “As a past MSN Troy graduate myself, recognition by Fortune Education validates the excellent preparation that students can expect to receive by Troy University. The faculty and staff strive to provide the best experience possible for our graduate online students and prepare them for their new advanced practice role.”

Dr. Kellie Whitted, Professor and MSN Coordinator, said the ranking is evidence of the investment of time and effort put in by the nursing faculty to help students succeed.

“I was excited to share with the graduate nursing faculty the news of the MSN program’s recognition in the Fortune ranking,” Dr. Whitted said. “To me, this was one more validation of the outstanding job that the faculty provide and the amount of time that they pour into our graduate nursing students. I am thankful for the recognition and hope that will bring more awareness to our nursing programs at Troy.”