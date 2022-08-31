Troy softball announces fall schedule

On Tuesday, the Troy University softball team announced its eight-game home fall schedule, set to begin on Sept. 25.

This year’s fall exhibition schedule features Troy facing off with community college/junior college programs from across the state and Florida through October in a chance for the Trojans to get some action in before the spring season starts.

“The fall schedule does a lot for us,” new Troy coach Eric Newell said. “It lets us compete against an opponent other than ourselves, and it will allow our coaching staff to really learn our players. Also, since we play all two-year schools this fall, it gives us a chance to see some quality junior college teams right here in our own backyard.”

All eight matchups this season will be doubleheaders and the majority played on Sundays, starting with a doubleheader against Wallace State-Hanceville at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 25 followed by a game with Marion Military Institute at 2:30 p.m. that same day. On Oct. 2, Troy will play Northwest Florida State College at 1:45 and Southern Union Community College at 4 p.m. Former Charles Henderson softball star Madison Stewart will be a freshman at Northwest Florida State this season.

Next up, Troy will play Gulf Coast State College on Oct. 9 at noon and then host Tallahassee Community College that same day at 3 p.m.

Troy will close out the fall schedule with an Oct. 23 game against Enterprise State Community College at 11:30 a.m. and a 1:45 p.m. game with Pearl River Community College. The game against ESCC is the only game between Troy and a Wiregrass school in the fall schedule.

Troy’s 2022-2023 roster includes freshmen newcomers like Brantley infielder Kayden Dunn, Enterprise catcher Emma Faulk, Dunwoody, GA outfielder Jaida McCord and Palmetto, GA pitcher Olivia Cato. Other newcomers include Southern Union transfer – and Dothan native – infielder Natalie Turner, former Florida Gators pitcher Hailey Pittman and Florida State transfer outfielder D’aun Riggs.

Troy also returns All-Sun Belt performers like pitcher Leanna Johnson, outfielder Jade Sinness and infielder Kelly Horne along with veteran returners like pitcher Libby Baker, infielder Kennedi Gaton, outfielder Taylor McKinney and infielder Audra Thompson.