Troy football breaks season ticket record

In the summer, Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones set a goal for the Troy football program to sell more than 12,000 season tickets and this week, the Trojans inched closer to that goal after breaking the school’s season ticket record.

Troy has sold more than 11,000 season tickets so far this preseason, surpassing the previous record of 10,693 season tickets. Troy passed the 10,000 mark earlier in August and has sold more than 1,000 tickets this month alone.

“We continue to be blown away by our amazing fans and area businesses who have stepped up to help us break a record that many thought was unattainable,” Jones said. “We were very public and very strategic with our goal to ‘Pack the Vet’ this season, and you, the fans, have made that goal a reality. We cannot wait to see The Vet filled with cardinal on Sept. 10 for our home opener against Alabama A&M.”

Season tickets are still available at TroyTrojans.com/FBTickets with prices starting at $60. Troy is also offering special packages for businesses this season as well. Businesses can purchase the “All-Conference” package for $1,200, which includes 25 general admission tickets, four parking passes, a commemorative autographed poster and video board recognition at all home games. The “All-American” package includes 50 general admission tickets, eight parking passes, an autographed poster, video board recognition and a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the North End Zone Facility at The Vet.