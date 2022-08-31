Rodeo a standout

The Pike County Cattlemen’s 31st Annual Professional Cowboy Rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the Cattleman Park Arena was one for the books.

Not only were the cowboys and cowgirls among the best ropers and riders anywhere around, so were the rodeo fans that packed the Cattleman Park Arena.

“Even with the competition of Friday night lights, we had a great crowd, actually one of the best Friday night crowds,” said B.B. Palmer, publicity chair for the sponsoring Pike County Cattlemen’s Association. “Saturday night is always the biggest night for rodeo but, this Saturday night was the biggest we have ever had. People were parking in the pea patch. It was a standing room only crowd. The stands were packed; folks were standing along the fences, up around the building and anywhere they could squeeze in. It was almost unbelievable. It was exciting to see so many people enjoying the fun of being together at a great rodeo.”

Palmer estimated the crowd at around 3,000.

The Cattlemen’s ever-popular concession stand ran out of beef and the Cattlemen had to run out and purchase more meat for the their “world famous” burgers.

“The Western Festival for kids on Saturday afternoon was also the biggest we’ve ever had,” Palmer said. “The sheep got so tired, we had to close down the mutton bustin’ event.

“The Pike County Cattlemen greatly appreciate the support of our annual professional rodeo and all other events at the Cattleman arena. We realize the need for additional seating and we’re going to get working on that. But, for now, we want to thank our sponsors, the cowboys and cowgirls who supported our rodeo, the vendors and the fans who came out to enjoy the family fun and excitement of rodeo. Other events are upcoming and everyone is invited to come rodeo at Cattleman Park.”