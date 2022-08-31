Labor Day Peanut Boil underway in Luverne

Peanuts are in the pot and already people are packing the road to Luverne, the boiled peanut capital of the world.

For 52 years now, the Crenshaw County Shrine Club has been boiling peanuts on Labor Day weekend and the first “batch” came off around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.

“We’re going wide open,” said Shriner Andy Compton. “We’ve got 34 tons of peanuts to boil and a ton and a half to parch. We get the pots boiling around daylight and we’re here until after dark.”

Compton said peanuts, boiled and parched, will be available as long as they last.

“We always have a big crowd of folks, just how big determines how long the peanuts last,” he said.

Seemingly, 34 tons of peanuts is a lot but not when boiled goober peas are “the” vegetable of the South. And, it seems there are never enough boiled peanuts on Labor Day weekend in Luverne,

Compton said the Crenshaw County Shrine Club is keeping the price of its boiled peanuts has it has been in recent years.

“The peanuts are the same, five dollars for a small bag and $10 for a large bag,” he said. “That’s a good price for good boiled peanuts.”

The Crenshaw County Shrine Club invites all connoisseurs of specially boiled peanuts to the Labor Day Peanut Boil.

“We’ll have peanuts as long as they last,” he said.

The Crenshaw Shrine Club’s peanut boil supports the Alcazar Shrine Club in Montgomery and the Shriners International.