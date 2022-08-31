Area volleyball action: PCHS, PLAS earn wins

Both the Pike Liberal Arts Lady Patriots (2-0, 1-0) and Pike County Lady Bulldogs (3-1) picked up wins on Tuesday night.

Pike opened its home schedule with a clean sweep of a Class 2A, Area 5 matchup with the Luverne Lady Tigers. Pike dominated all three sets 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16. Emma Baker led the way for the Lady Pats with eight aces, five kills and four blocks, while Anna Cate Friday totaled four kills and Mary Grace Brooks netted three kills on the night.

The PLAS Middle School team also beat Luverne 2-0, winning both sets 25-23 and 25-13, while the junior varsity squad bested Luverne 2-1. The JV Lady Pats lost the first set 25-23, but won the final two sets 25-17 and 17-15 to take the match.

Pike heads to Goshen on Thursday night for another area match with Goshen.

The Lady Dawgs picked up a 3-1 win over Elba on the road on Tuesday night, as well. After Pike County won the first set 25-23, Elba rebounded to tie the match with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Lady Bulldogs then owned the third set, winning 25-15, before closing the match out with a 27-25 win in the fifth.

Urriya Berry had a big night for Pike County with 27 kills, seven digs, two blocks and six aces, while Mikalah Griffin earned six aces, two blocks, 11 digs, six kills and 10 assists. Takeyah Smith also earned five aces, two blocks, nine digs, six kills and 19 assists, while Lillian Marsh chipped in with 20 assists, one ace and six digs. Nattalye Hughes netted three aces, three blocks and two kills along with Jada Duncan’s two blocks, seven digs, two kills and 12 assists.

The JV squad swept Elba 2-0, taking both sets 25-13 and 25-16, as well. Hailey Griffin earned five aces, two blocks, 13 digs and three kills, while Abbigail Griffin totaled six kills, two aces and five digs for the JV squad. MacKenzie Gregory also chipped in with seven kills and five blocks, while Kaitlyn Beaty netted seven aces and three digs.

Pike County hosts Straughn in a Class 3A, Area 3 match on Thursday night.

Also, in volleyball action the Goshen Lady Eagles fell to Class 5A’s Andalusia at home on Tuesday. Goshen was swept by the Lady Bulldogs 25-16, 25-7 and 25-13 in the three sets. Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with seven kills, six digs, four assists, one ace and one block, while Jaci Rushing added seven assists and three digs. Mikala Mallard also totaled three kills and one block and Emily Hussey had 14 digs.

Charles Henderson also dropped a road game in Dothan on Tuesday against Emmanuel Christian Academy, losing 3-1. The Lady Trojans lost the first set 25-18 but came back to win the second set 25-23 to tie the score. Emmanuel Christian then dominated the third set 25-12 before capturing the match win 26-24 in a tight fourth set.

Raelynn Hornsby led CHHS with seven kills, one ace and eight digs, while Bess Dunn earned seven kills and Molly Garrett totaled four kills. Hannah Sparrow also chipped in with four kills, one ace and five digs, while Olivia Kirkpatrick had 21 assists, two aces and six digs.

The JV Lady Trojans also lost to Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday, falling 28-26 and 25-16 in two sets.

The Zion Chapel Lady Rebels traveled to New Brockton on Tuesday and were swept 3-0 with the Lady Gamecocks taking all three sets 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19. Zion Chapel will host Charles Henderson on Thursday night.