Lady Trojans sweep Barbour County

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, August 30, 2022

By Josh Boutwell

Olivia Kirkpatrick (23) and the Lady Trojans bested Barbour County on Monday night. (Photo by Dan Smith)

The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (3-4) swept the Barbour County Lady Jaguars by a score of 3-0 on Monday night at home.

Charles Henderson won the first two sets 25-9 each and then closed out the match, winning 25-11 in the third and final set to earn the sweep. Molly Garrett and Emma Burttram both totaled three kills and seven aces in the win, while Abby Key added five kills and three digs. Jada Jones chipped in with 10 aces, seven aces and one kill, while Bess Dunn had three kills and three aces. Honor Shipman also totaled four aces, three digs and one kill.

Charles Henderson travels to Dothan to face off against Emanuel Christian on Tuesday night and then heads to Zion Chapel on Sept. 1 for another road game.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Sports

Patriots set for trip to the Sunshine State

Lady Patriots earn first win in AHSAA

Troy names Gunnar Watson starting quarterback

Goshen, Charles Henderson compete in Volleyball Tournament

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Fall?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events