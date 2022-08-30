Entry in Humane Society’s pet photo contest ends today

Entry in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest ends at 5 p.m. today but voting will continue until 5 p.m. on September 9.

Out of the blue, Maxwell, the cat, has taken a strong lead in the 2023 Pet Photo Contest. Gwen Loy’s purr-fect pet has tallied 710 votes but is being challenged by Grace, Kaylin Gibson, popular pup. Coming on strong are Kaitlin Floyd Robbins gerbils, Baby Yoda and Hippo.

Donna Brockmann, HSPC president, said the 2023 Pet Photo Contest could come down to a photo finish.

Again, today is the last day to enter a pet in the HSPC 2023 Pet Photo Contest/

“The top spot is being challenged and there are a host of challengers for the monthly photo spots,” Brockmann said. “So, get up and vote for your favorite entries and don’t forget to vote for the pets that, perhaps, don’t have a lot of votes but are happy to know their photos will be on the 2023 Pet Photo Calendar.

Entries will end at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31.

Enter and vote on line by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.