Kids ‘cowboy up’ for Western Festival

In today’s world, every little boy and girl may not want to grow up to be a “cowboy.”

However, at Cattleman Park on Saturday, it seemed that, at least for an afternoon, kids of all ages wanted to be a part of the fun and excitement of the Old West.

The Pike County Cattlemen’s Western Festival brought out “kids galore!” said B. B. Palmer, publicity chair for the sponsoring Pike County Cattlemen’s Association. “We had more kids than we’ve ever had before. Mutton bustin’ was so popular that it had to be cut off because the sheep were too tired to keep going. That has never happened before.”

Palmer said mutton bustin’ is a favorite event at the Western Festival but it’s just one of many activities for kids of all ages.

“Nancy Ray and her crew have something for every kid, including stick horse riding, cow milking, steer roping, popgun shooting, dump truck racing and conking the crow.”

Palmer said the Pike County Cattlemen are committed to providing agriculture-related opportunities for young people.

“We are all about kids and want to offer opportunities for them to participate in that are good, wholesome, enjoyable entertainment,” Palmer said. “The Western Rodeo is a free and we are excited every year to see so many kids and their families come out to Cattleman Park and have a great time together. We hope the experiences they have at the Western Festival will be incentive to participate in rodeo as cowboys and cowgirls or as rodeo fans cheering the riders and ropers on.”