Goshen, Charles Henderson compete in Volleyball Tournament

Both the Goshen Lady Eagles and Charles Henderson Lady Trojans traveled to Ashford on Saturday to compete in the Asfhord Volleyball Tournament

Goshen knocked off Wicksburg and Dale County before falling to New Brockton in pool play. The Lady Eagles swept Wicksburg 25-20 and 25-15 in two sets and also swept Dale County 25-19 and 25-23. Goshen dropped the final game in pool play to New Brockton, losing both sets 25-21 and 25-20. In the elimination round, Goshen fell to Ariton 2-0 after dropping both sets 25-9 and 25-13.

Kaci Wilkes led the Lady Eagles with 12 aces, 17 assists, 16 kills, 18 digs and one block, while Emily Hussey earned 51 digs and three aces. Jaci Rushing also chipped in with 25 assists, four digs and four cases, while Jayleigh Addair had 16 kills and three blocks. Mikala Mallard pitched in with 15 kills and Paitin Riley also had 11 kills.

Charles Henderson was swept by both Headland and Cottonwood in pool play before falling to Cottonwood again in the elimination bracket 2-0. Charles Henderson lost both sets to Cottonwood 25-3 and 25-20 in pool play and in the elimination bracket, lost the first set 25-19 before bouncing back to tie things up 25-13 in the second set. Cottonwood earned the win – eliminating the Lady Trojans – by a score of 15-2 in the third set.

Ashford went on to win the entire tournament, beating Headland in the finals.