Clock ticks toward last day to enter pets

The clock is ticking toward the last opportunity to enter pets in the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Contest. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Donna Brockmann, society president, said it would not be surprising for late entries to come in with a bucket-load of votes.

“It’s possible that late entries could contend for the weekly and monthly winners and even the cover pet,” Brockmann said. “So, just because your pet is a late entry doesn’t mean that it will not be in the running for top photo spots on the calendar.”

Brockmann said every pet entered in the 2023 HSPC’s Pet Photo Contest will be pictured on the colorful calendar.

“At this time, Kaylin Gibson’s “Grace” is in the lead with Laura Laguerra’s dog/cat duo in a close second. But, who knows? Votes in the closing days or even the closing minutes could determine whose pet is featured on the cover of the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Pet Photo Calendar.”

Don’t wait, Brockmann said.

Entering online is easy and convenient by visiting the HSPC’s website at www.pikehumane.org or at Guynn’s Income Tax and Bookkeeping Services, Jinright’s Hillside Antiques and Haisten, Shipman & Wiggins.

Mail-in votes to HSPC, PO Box 296, Troy, AL 36081 must be postmarked by 5 p.m., Wednesday August 31, 2022 to be counted.